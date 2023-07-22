Fire crews extinguish fire on Grant Place and Ft. Worth Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were called out at 5:40 p.m. to a house fire on Grant Place and Ft. Worth Drive, near Calk-Wilson Elementary and Hamlin Middle School.
When they arrived at the scene, they immediately saw heavy smoke in the back of the house in the garage area.
The crews were able to contain the fire at 6:07 p.m.
Everyone was able to get out of the house with no injuries reported. Unfortunately, a pet did not survive.
While details are limited, we know that the house is not considered a total loss but has experienced heavy damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.
