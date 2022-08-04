Fire crews extinguish fire at old Crossley Elementary School

Battalion Chief Michael Schmidt with CCFD said weather conditions have contributed to the the increased fire risks.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire reported around 11:45 a.m., Friday morning.

An officer called it in as he observed smoke coming from the second floor of the old Crossley Elementary School.

According to fire crews, the building was difficult to work inside due to the aged condition of the structure. Crews went in to find and isolate the fire.

Battalion Chief Michael Schmidt with CCFD said weather conditions have contributed to the increased fire risks.

"Its been a really dry year, so everybody just please be careful with open flames, barbecues or whatever" Schmidt said. "We've had grassfires as you know, all over the place, so just be real careful it's been really dry."

According to Schmidt, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

