Fire crews on scene of large fire in Robstown

According to the Nueces County Precinct Five Constable the fire is spreading fast and threatening several vehicles and homes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown Fire Crews and Nueces County Constable Precinct 5 and 3 are on the scene of a large grass fire on County Road 38 and 81 in Robstown.

According to the Nueces County Precinct Five Constable the fire is spreading fast and threatening several vehicles and homes.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area as constables try to control traffic and make the roads clear for fire crews.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.