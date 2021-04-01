x
Fire crews put out grass fire at National Seashore

Nueces County Emergency Services District Number 2 were called to put out the fire along Park Road 22.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dangerous situation for emergency crews responding to a grass fire at the Padre Island National Seashore on Sunday.

Video coming from the Nueces County Emergency Services District Number 2.
They were called to put out the flames that sparked just before noon along park road 22.

About an acre of land was burned before it was all said and done. Crews were also forced to work around some live power lines that had come down. It is unknown whether that's what may have caused the fire.

