Fire crews quickly contain natural gas fire near Bishop Monday afternoon

According to fire crews, an eight-inch pipeline broke causing the explosion and fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A natural gas explosion kept numerous fire crews busy near Bishop earlier Monday.

The explosion took place near County Road 67 and County Road 10 near Chapman Ranch.

Firefighters from Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi helped out crews from both Annaville and Nueces County ESD #3.

They said an eight-inch pipeline broke causing the explosion and fire. Although one structure seemed to be threatened, crews quickly contained the fire.

There were no major damages and no injuries.

