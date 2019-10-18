CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters respond to a fully involved garage fire Thursday night on Cunningham at Staples.

A neighbor spotted the huge flames coming from the detached garage and called 911.

Four fire engines ended up responding to the fire. fire crews were able to keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

"When we arrived, we had heavy fire throughout the garage. Very heavily involved garage fire. The firefighters were able to make a quick attack and had it out in about five minutes," Battalion Chief Jim Devisser said.

According to fire officials, the homeowner was not there at the time of the fire but has been notified. The cause is under investigation.

