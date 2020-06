CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews have been dispatched to a grass fire at Channel Marker 57 near the JFK Causeway.

In a Facebook post from Nueces County ESD #2, officials say there is no cabin on fire like they previously thought and they are responding to a grass fire.

This is a developing story. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: