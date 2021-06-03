Corpus Christi and Annaville Fire Departments working to put out large brush fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Annaville and Corpus Christi Fire Departments are working to put out a large brush fire near CC Speedway. 3News was told that the fire started on Flato Road and traveled to Agnes.
Chief Robert Rocha tells 3News there are a lot of people working to put the fire out.
This is a developing story 3News is on scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.
