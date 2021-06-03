x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Corpus Christi and Annaville Fire Departments working to put out large brush fire

Annaville and Corpus Christi fire crews are battling a major brush fire. Here's what we know right now.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Annaville and Corpus Christi Fire Departments are working to put out a large brush fire near CC Speedway. 3News was told that the fire started on Flato Road and traveled to Agnes.

Chief Robert Rocha tells 3News there are a lot of people working to put the fire out. 

This is a developing story 3News is on scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: