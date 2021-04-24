Fire damages several homes in San Patricio County

Several Coastal Bend fire crews were called to battle the fire.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A fire in San Patricio County destroyed several homes in Lake City on Saturday afternoon.

According to the San Patricio County Sheriffs Office, the fire started around 4:00 p.m. and quickly consumed three trailers.

Several fire departments were called out to fight the flames including Mathis, Odem, and Sinton.

There were no injuries reported, but the trailer homes were destroyed.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.