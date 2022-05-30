Corpus Christi Fire Department chief to head international organization

Chief Robert Rocha was selected as president of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association (MFCA).

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha has been selected to head an international organization of fire chiefs.

Rocha was elected president of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association (MFCA) at the organizations annual meeting in Memphis, Tennessee.

More than 130 Metropolitan Fire Chiefs from the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Mexico attended the meeting and elected the Association’s 2022-2023 officers and board members, according to the City of Corpus Christi.

“This is a great honor for the Fire Department and the City of Corpus Christi,” Fire Chief Robert Rocha said. “It validates the tremendous progress we have made in the Department’s professionalism and places our City in the forefront of the Fire Service.”

Membership is limited to members of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and are fire chiefs of cities or jurisdictions having a minimum staff of 350 firefighters.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.