City of Kingsville urges protection measures as COVID cases surge

KINGSVILLE, Texas — City of Kingsville officials said that CHRISTUS Spohn Kleberg is now caring for 12 patients who have been hospitalized with COVID and all are unvaccinated.

Spohn is also reporting that 97% of COVID patients are unvaccinated.

The surge of COVID cases in the Kingsville area has the fire department going back to full pandemic protection measures.

So, if you see Kingsville paramedics out, you will notice they’re not only wearing masks, but full personal protective gear as well.

The department is ramping up its protection efforts and going back to many of the requirements and best practices it used at the beginning of the pandemic.

Some of those requirements had eased over the past few months, but now that COVID is back with a vengeance, the fire chief wants his people to protect themselves.

"Once we started receiving reports of cases of the Delta variant and those types of situations, we wanted to make sure that we re-emphasized and re-instituted a lot of the precautions that we had taken in the past," Chief JJ Adame said.

The Chief also said his department is making sure all firefighters and paramedics are to wear full PPE gear, including masks on all of their medical calls.

There’s also been a new call for City workers to go back to wearing mask, too. City officials have asked that employees and the public start wearing their masks again.

City Hall still has signage up, limiting the places the public can go inside the building. This electronic temperature machine at the front door is also asking people to wear a mask.

"I will tell you that I was at a city meeting yesterday and almost every individual in there had a mask on," Jenine Reyes with the City said.

"We are seeing a lot of our citizens as they’re coming into City Hall and City facilities voluntarily wearing those masks."

