CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi paramedics already had a tough job before COVID-19. The Fire Chief says he's looking for more donations of equipment for his crews.

Right now the fire department has 11 ambulances working 24/7. There are a minimum of 2 people on board each vehicle for emergency dispatches. While the Chief says they have enough equipment to meet the demands, more is always needed and appreciated.

"We are looking for donations and looking for more masks, more goggles, more gloves, so that whenever we do get to a surge that's greater than what our capacity is, we'll be able to handle the calls," Fire Chief Robert Rocha said.

The Texas Bridge Credit Union is going to be donating 5,000 N95 masks to the fire and police departments 10 a.m. tomorrow.

