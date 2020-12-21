Corpus Christi Fire Department ready for vaccine rollout, could receive Moderna shot as early as Wednesday

Corpus Christi Fire Departments have a plan in place for as soon as they get the vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is ready for the COVID-19 vaccine, CCFD Chief Rocha said Monday.

The department has not received the vaccines yet, but they could receive the Moderna vaccine as soon as Wednesday, Rocha said.

There is a plan in place for the moment the vaccine arrives. The 1st tier will be made up of 600 doses for EMS personnel who work the ambulances across Nueces County.

The next tier will include firefighters who respond to medical calls. Those firefighters will then administer the vaccine to law enforcement across Nueces County, Rocha said.

Medical workers at CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline and Corpus Christi Medical Center are continuing to get their vaccinations.

