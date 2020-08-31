Fire destroys Annaville home

It was about 4:30 p.m. when flames tore through an Annaville home Sunday. Fortunately, everyone got out safe.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sad news for an Annaville family after flames rip through the place they called home for more than 30 years on Sunday.

The flames broke out along the 10000 block of Mayfield near Leopard and Violet just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Joan Morgan tells 3News she has lived in the home for 32 years.

"It is just a house, we will survive, we did survive. All of the family is okay and they've seen the cats. So now we know everybody got out alive and we thank God for that," said Morgan.

At one time her family helped to organize the neighborhood watch program. It was her neighbors like Maciel Tovar that jumped into action when the fire started up.

"All four of us ran over here I called 911. Boom! My brother ran to the neighbor, he got the neighbor out of her house, moved her vehicle. My other brother-in-law got the other neighbor out and then my dad was already in the house kicking it in, to see if there was anybody inside telling them 'Hey get out! Get out! Get out!" said Tovar.

Tovar captured some images after checking to make sure all of the residents were accounted for.

"As soon as we turned that corner you could see the flames shooting out and I knew we did the right thing, because these fire department and police they responded within minutes they were here," said Tovar.

The home appears to be a total loss. At this time we are unsure as to what may have cause the fire.