CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group home has been destroyed as the result of a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire tore through a home along Edgewater near Ennis Joslin at Ocean Drive just after midnight.

The garage was fully engulfed and the fire spread to a nearby home as well. Neighbors say they heard the sound of fireworks and then an explosion.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is not ruling out the possibility of New Year's Eve celebrations being at fault for the blaze.

Eight people lived inside the home and are now without a place to live. The Red Cross will be providing debit cards and work to find temporary shelter for those residents.

