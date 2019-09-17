SINTON, Texas — Firefighters in San Patricio county battled a cotton bale fire Monday night that destroyed more than 400 cotton bales, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

The bales went up in flames just after 7:30 p.m. near the Harzendorf Gin on F.M. 796 in Sinton.

Firefighters with the Sinton, Mathis, and Taft fire departments were called out to battle the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

