Fire, EMS crews extinguish boat fire in the Aransas Channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police, Fire and EMS Departments received a report of a 30-foot pleasure craft on fire in the Aransas Channel, according to a social media post from APPD.

The vessel's operator was able to make it to shore safely.

Due to the vessel not having firefighting capabilities, a tug boat was called to assist firefighters in controlling the flaming boat.

The fire was extinguished and the scene was turned over to TowBoatUS for commercial salvage, according to the social media post.

The Texas General Land Office also took part in the cleanup operation.

