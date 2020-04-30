KINGSVILLE, Texas — Some Kingsville residents may see an interruption in their water services between 11 a.m. to around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Kingsville Police Department.
Construction crews are reportedly working to repair a fire hydrant at 430 William Street. Residents in the following areas may see an interruption in their water services:
- 300-600 Blk(s) William Street
- 300-600 Blk(s) S Wanda Drive
- 300-600 Blk(s) S Frances Street
- 800-1000 Blk(s) W Kenedy Avenue
- 400-600 Blk(s) S Lantana Drive
Repairs are estimated to take about two hours.
