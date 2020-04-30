KINGSVILLE, Texas — Some Kingsville residents may see an interruption in their water services between 11 a.m. to around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Kingsville Police Department.

Construction crews are reportedly working to repair a fire hydrant at 430 William Street. Residents in the following areas may see an interruption in their water services:

300-600 Blk(s) William Street

300-600 Blk(s) S Wanda Drive

300-600 Blk(s) S Frances Street

800-1000 Blk(s) W Kenedy Avenue

400-600 Blk(s) S Lantana Drive

Repairs are estimated to take about two hours.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: