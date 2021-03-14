Fire in Aransas Pass damages two homes

The fire completely destroyed one home and damaged another. No one was injured.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Several fire departments responded to a fire in Aransas Pass Saturday night. Fire crews tell 3News that the fire broke out around 8:30 p.m.

The fire is said to have damaged one home and completely destroy another. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire crews say both homes were empty when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

3News is on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

