Multiple fire departments battle grass fires affecting more than 12,000 acres in Brooks County

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — In less than 24 hours, over 12,000 acres of land burned to ashes in Brooks County. The King Ranch, Mariposa and Hopper ranches were affected by the blazes.

"The wind, the weather, the humidity and the fact that we had that hard freeze. Everything is still dry, and it just fuels it. It fuels it," Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez said.

Martinez said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but he thinks it could have just been a dangerous mix of dry weather conditions and high winds. One of the fires even threatened a neighborhood.

"The way the wind was blowing, we had to, it was kind of like a mandatory evacuation," Martinez said.

Martinez said each of the fires have been stubborn, and they have even been forced to call for help from fire crews all over South Texas.

"From Nueces County, the Annaville area, Kleberg County, Orange Grove area, Jim Wells area, Hidalgo County," Martinez said.

Crews have been rotating shifts to get complete control of the fires. Law enforcement officials said they have no reports of any wildlife or cattle injured in the fires.

