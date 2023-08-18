Fire in Encino burns at least 1,500 acres in Brooks County

County Judge Eric Ramos said Friday night that three structures have been burned so far, but no one was inside.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire burning in Encino in Brooks County has claimed about 1,500 acres so far, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos said Friday night that three structures have burned, but that they were uninhabited at the time.

The fire is on County Road 304, also known as Las Cuatas Road, and residents who live in the area have been evacuated to St. Anne's Parish Hall, he said.

The forest service is reporting the fire is 30 percent contained.

It is currently unknown how the fire started, but the Brooks County/City of Falfurrias Emergency Management Facebook page is referring to it as a "wildfire."

