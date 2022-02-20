Fire in Goliad destroys home, prompts multi-department response

The fire occurred early Sunday morning, and no injuries were reported thanks to the work of Goliad Volunteer Fire Department, as well as nine other departments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews battled a structure fire on FM 1351 early Sunday morning. When crews arrived, both the home and several outbuildings were aflame.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the efforts of several responding departments. Groups that came to help included Ander Fire, Schroeder Fire, Weesatche Fire, Fannin Fire, Beeville Fire, Pettus Fire, Normanna Fire, Goliad County EMS, and Goliad SO.

Beeville Fire Department shared photos of the event on their Facebook page here:

Beeville Fire Department firefighters just returned home from a mutual aid request to Goliad FD for a large structure... Posted by Beeville Fire Department on Sunday, February 20, 2022

Once again, no injuries were reported. The home, unfortunately, was lost. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been reported.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.