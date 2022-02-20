Fire in Goliad destroys home, prompts multi-department response

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews battled a structure fire on FM 1351 early Sunday morning. When crews arrived, both the home and several outbuildings were aflame.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the efforts of several responding departments. Groups that came to help included Ander Fire, Schroeder Fire, Weesatche Fire, Fannin Fire, Beeville Fire, Pettus Fire, Normanna Fire, Goliad County EMS, and Goliad SO.
Beeville Fire Department shared photos of the event on their Facebook page here:
Once again, no injuries were reported. The home, unfortunately, was lost. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been reported.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Black TAMU-CC graduate who started a business at 24 hopes to inspire others
- Residents urged to keep close eye on pets following increase in coyote sightings on Padre Island
- DOJ: Corpus Christi man sentenced to federal prison for using Instagram to target children for sex
- Infant dies after devastating train on truck collision
- Good Samaritans rescued a man that was thrown from his boat. The unmanned boat then kept going.
- The Cheesecake Factory set to arrive at La Palmera Mall by the coming winter
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.