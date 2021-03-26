Fire in Ricardo destroys two homes, several vehicles

Crews were called out to the area after a resident of one of the homes woke up to the smell of smoke in the home.

RICARDO, Texas — A fire broke out in Ricardo south of Kingsville earlier today around 11 a.m. on east County Road 2170.

Two houses caught fire and both were destroyed. Several vehicles burned as well, along with other nearby property. Kleberg County Sheriff's Deputies, Ricardo fire crews and other fire teams responded to the blaze.

Crews were called out to the area after a resident of one of the homes woke up to the smell of smoke in the home. By that point, though, the structure was already engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, everyone was able to escape unharmed.

