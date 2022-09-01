Overnight fire in Robstown area contained, no injuries reported

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a residence up in flames. Fortunately the residents were evacuated in time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Late in the evening of Jan. 8th, fire crews from Robstown, Annaville, and Nueces County responded to a structure fire off County Road 79.

No injuries were reported. At this time, the cause of the fire remains unclear, and investigations are still underway.

