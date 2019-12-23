CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of last week's U-Haul storage facility fire that burned for several hours, but according to one Corpus Christi Fire Department official, it appears the fire was set intentionally.

CCFD Fire Marshal Randy Paige told 3News Monday that investigators have determined it was an incendiary fire. He said no further information will be released at this time as they continue to investigate the incident.

Four firefighters were injured while battling that blaze, which broke out in the afternoon on Monday, Dec. 16, at the U-Haul storage facility off SPID at Kostoryz Road. The three-alarm fire burned well into the next day and the facility was deemed a total loss.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was delayed after human tissue was found to have been stored inside the facility, a bio-hazard that required the fire department to call in a special crew before the investigation could continue.

