Fire near Up River Rd believed to be the result of a lightning strike Tuesday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's an update now on a fire that broke out in Annaville late Tuesday night. Fire officials say the cause is believed to be the result of a lightning strike.
Crews responded to reports of the fire at about 10:30 p.m.
The fire happened along the I-37 access road near Carbon Plant Road, just as last night's thunderstorm moved across the area.
Thick smoke and an orange glow could be seen by those passing along I-37.
There were eight fire engines that quickly responded, finding a barn fully engulfed as well as two smaller sheds that caught fire.
Very fortunately -- no one was hurt and fire fighters were able to get the blaze out in about an hour.
