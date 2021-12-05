Fire near Up River Rd believed to be the result of a lightning strike Tuesday night

The fire happened along the I-37 access road near Carbon Plant Road, just as last night's thunderstorm moved across the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's an update now on a fire that broke out in Annaville late Tuesday night. Fire officials say the cause is believed to be the result of a lightning strike.

Crews responded to reports of the fire at about 10:30 p.m.

The fire happened along the I-37 access road near Carbon Plant Road, just as last night's thunderstorm moved across the area.

Thick smoke and an orange glow could be seen by those passing along I-37.

There were eight fire engines that quickly responded, finding a barn fully engulfed as well as two smaller sheds that caught fire.

Very fortunately -- no one was hurt and fire fighters were able to get the blaze out in about an hour.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.