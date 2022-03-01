18-wheeler fire causes closures on Highway 59

GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters were busy extinguishing an 18-wheeler fire that broke out along Highway 59 near FM 1351 Tuesday afternoon.
The highway was initially closed, but is now open to one single lane, so crews can have optimal time to clear away any lingering debris.
According to a social media post by the Goliad County Sheriff's Office, due to hazardous material, cleanup will take longer than anticipated.
The Sheriff's office will advise residents when the highway is completely reopened, and cleanup has concluded.
At this time, it is unknown what cause the fire or if anyone was injured.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New voting law impacts some Nueces County residents who are seeing their mail-in ballots returned for 'corrective action'
- Texas oil, gas industry sees 'unintentional' boost following Russian invasion of Ukraine
- 'Gender-affirming care is lifesaving': Texas mother, transgender son speak against Abbott, Paxton's gender-affirming directive
- Mother raises concerns following medical examiners office investigation, still waiting on son's final autopsy report
- Hero dog honored for alerting sleeping family about Rockport house fire
- 'Are you okay?' Mother thanks Corpus Christi Starbucks employees for looking out for daughter
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.