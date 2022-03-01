18-wheeler fire causes closures on Highway 59

The highway was initially closed, but is now open to one single lane so crews can have optimal time to clear away any lingering debris.

GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters were busy extinguishing an 18-wheeler fire that broke out along Highway 59 near FM 1351 Tuesday afternoon.

The highway was initially closed, but is now open to one single lane, so crews can have optimal time to clear away any lingering debris.

According to a social media post by the Goliad County Sheriff's Office, due to hazardous material, cleanup will take longer than anticipated.

The Sheriff's office will advise residents when the highway is completely reopened, and cleanup has concluded.

At this time, it is unknown what cause the fire or if anyone was injured.

Firefighters are on scene and working hard to put out the fire. This section of Highway 59 is still closed. We will advise the public when it has been reopened. Posted by Goliad County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

