Fire officials express the need for volunteers as conditions worsen

As wildfire conditions in the Coastal Bend continue to thrive, volunteer firefighters at the Annaville Fire Department are running low on man power.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With wildfires on the rise, many departments are looking for volunteers to help on the front lines.

According to the Alfredo Franco Jr., firefighter paramedic training coordinator for the Annaville Fire Department, finding extra man power has become a tough endeavor.

"We've had to try to really reach out there and extend our hand to see if anybody would like and be willing to come and help us," Franco said.

he adds that the departments current volunteers are on the front lines with them battling wildfires, despite having other obligations.

"We got people going to school for a number of things. We got people going to college here, they're full-time members," Franco said. "They're going to college to become a CRN, a PA, nursing, you got business guys that are starting their own business, you got people that are into real estate. The volunteers, you got volunteers that work for maybe a Sheinere plant."

Franco started as a volunteer years ago, along with AFD Captain Charlie Harris.

"When I first started here, I was a volunteer for about seven months, then I got hired on here full-time and been here ever since," Harris said.

According to Harris, those who choose to volunteer are protected by the Volunteer Firefighter Protection Act. The rule protects volunteer freighters from being terminated, demoted, or discriminated against if they have to leave their job because of an emergency.

"If we get a call, they're able to leave work and respond appropriately," Harris said.

AFD will continue to provide training for people who want to join.

"A full-time firefighter and a volunteer firefighter should both be able to go into a burning building, both be able to pull a line, throw a ladder. It all runs down the same sheet," Harris said.

