First responders work to contain fire in Jim Wells County near Sandia

Several volunteer are fire departments including the Texas A&M Forest Service were on the scene with bulldozers.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Fire officials are working to contain a fire off of County Rd. 362 in Jim Wells County near Sandia.

No homes were lost, but two utility structures were burned.

Several volunteer are fire departments including the Texas A&M Forest Service were on the scene with bulldozers.

This is a developing story. 3News will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.