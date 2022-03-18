First responders work to contain fire in Jim Wells County near Sandia

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Fire officials are working to contain a fire off of County Rd. 362 in Jim Wells County near Sandia.
No homes were lost, but two utility structures were burned.
Several volunteer are fire departments including the Texas A&M Forest Service were on the scene with bulldozers.
This is a developing story. 3News will keep you updated as new information becomes available.
