Trailer home destroyed in fire on Behmann Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Video captured by Nueces County Emergency Services District Number Two shows a trailer home swallowed in flames early Saturday morning.

The fire started around 5:45 a.m. at a home on Behmann street near the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station.

According to District Two Chief Dale Scott crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Navy Firefighters were all called to the scene.

By the time they arrived, the roof had already collapsed. Still, it took about 25 minutes to control the fire. Officials say the home appeared to be vacant and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

