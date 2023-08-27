Fire on City's southside sparks power outages across the city

The brush fire was near the AEP-Texas substation on Holly Road near Staples Street

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS has learned details on a fire that occurred this afternoon on the city's southside.

With that fire came several power outages in different neighborhoods.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Holly and Staples St. at 2:20p.m.

The flames were put out in a little over an hour.

Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 said the grass fire was caused by a downed powerline.

An AEP spokesperson says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

We were also told several power outages happened in southside neighborhoods.

That power has been restored as of 6:20p.m. this evening.

This also caused several traffic lights at intersections to be without power.

The public works department utilized a battery backup system at the time for those lights to work.

At this time, power has been restored at all intersections.

Stay tuned with 3NEWS for more updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!