Drier malfunction causes house fire on McArdle Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Corpus Christi fire crews were called out to a neighborhood off of McArdle Road and Crescent Drive.
Battalion Chief Robin McGill with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said a drier malfunction caused the fire to spread towards the attic in a home. Fire crews battled the fire for almost two hours on Friday evening before extinguishing it around 10:00 p.m.
The homeowner was the only person in the home at the time and was thankfully able to get out. McGill said that person was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.
The fire remains under investigation. The American Red Cross has been called out to assist the homeowner.