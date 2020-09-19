Drier malfunction causes house fire on McArdle Rd

Fire crews battled the fire for almost two hours on Friday evening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Corpus Christi fire crews were called out to a neighborhood off of McArdle Road and Crescent Drive.

Battalion Chief Robin McGill with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said a drier malfunction caused the fire to spread towards the attic in a home. Fire crews battled the fire for almost two hours on Friday evening before extinguishing it around 10:00 p.m.

The homeowner was the only person in the home at the time and was thankfully able to get out. McGill said that person was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.