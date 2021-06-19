Corpus Christi Fire Department battles fire on Daly Dr

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived to a structure fire on Daly Dr Saturday afternoon.
When crews arrived at the scene there were multiple structures on fire including a large RV. Firefighters say they made sure everyone was safely evacuated from two residences.
Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and no injuries were reported.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Illuminating the city for 10 years, Harbor Bridge lights turn off permanently
- Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.