Corpus Christi Fire Department battles fire on Daly Dr

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived to a structure fire on Daly Dr Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived at the scene there were multiple structures on fire including a large RV. Firefighters say they made sure everyone was safely evacuated from two residences.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and no injuries were reported.

