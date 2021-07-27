Police searching for suspects who set 3 homes on fire in Taft

Residents and witnesses tell 3News a faulty fire hydrant may have played a role in the destruction as crews struggled to stop the fire.

TAFT, Texas — Taft police, along with the US Marshals continue their search for the suspects responsible for deliberately setting a home on fire on Monday morning in Taft.

The fire caused three houses on Elm Street to be destroyed in the flames. Local residents said they still have lingering concerns.

As of Tuesday, the scene remains locked down as it awaits a thorough investigation from the Fire Marshal.



Residents and witnesses tell 3News a faulty fire hydrant may have played a role in the destruction. Crews struggled to stop the fire from spreading to other homes nearby.



Mary Mireles, a resident on Elm Street who was unaffected by the fire, said the hydrant has been located on her property for a few years. She wants it removed if it’s not operational.

For those who have reached out on how to help, the Riojas’ family shared a GoFundMe link you can find below. https://gofund.me/ec7b84c9 Posted by Mariah Gallegos on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

“I’m sorry for them [fire victims] they are elderly people like we are and I feel sorry they lost everything," Mireles said. "That house on the corner would not have been burned if there was enough water to turn off the fire."



San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said he hasn’t been fully briefed on the incident yet because he is out of town.



"I would think if there were fire hydrants out there, it should be the local fire departments who would inspect them to make sure they are operational because those are city operated hydrants not County," said Judge Krebs.

