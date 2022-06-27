Crews contain fire on Lannister St. in new 'Game of Thrones' themed subdivision

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while crews battled a fire in a new 'Game of Thrones' themed subdivision in the London area Monday morning.
The fire happened on Lannister St. in the early morning hours of June 27. Officials told 3NEWS the subdivision, called King's Landing, is under construction and no one was living in the house that caught fire.
Crews were able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes. A firefighter that was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion is expected to be okay.
The residential home that was under construction was a total loss.
RELATED: Bans on sale, use of aerial fireworks grow leading up to Fourth of July. Here's where your county stands.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Local protesters gather near Federal Courthouse to make their voices heard
- Corpus Christi sees a surge in catalytic convertor theft from vehicles
- Brooks County sees high case of migrant deaths as result of intense heat conditions, 48 bodies recovered so far
- 14 migrants rescued from train car near Robstown, officials say
- Environmental concerns addressed over Bob Hall Pier demolition during sea turtle nesting season
- COVID-19 vaccinations now available for kids as young as 6 months. Here's what parents need to know
- Will electric vehicles cause strain on the Texas power grid? Transportation experts say no
- Need to beat the heat? Here is a list of cooling centers in Corpus Christi
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.