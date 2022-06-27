Crews contain fire on Lannister St. in new 'Game of Thrones' themed subdivision

The subdivision, called "King's Landing," is under construction and no one lived in the home at the time, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while crews battled a fire in a new 'Game of Thrones' themed subdivision in the London area Monday morning.

The fire happened on Lannister St. in the early morning hours of June 27. Officials told 3NEWS the subdivision, called King's Landing, is under construction and no one was living in the house that caught fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes. A firefighter that was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion is expected to be okay.

The residential home that was under construction was a total loss.

