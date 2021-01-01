Family experiencing total loss to their home, vehicle after an electrical issue causes a fire in Corpus Christi

Sylvia Tuttle, her husband and their three dogs were all awakened out of a sound sleep.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local family is experiencing a great loss as the year comes to an end. The Tuttle family is now left with little to nothing after an electrical issue caused their house to catch fire early on December 30.

Sylvia Tuttle, her husband and their three dogs were all awakened out of a sound sleep. Their alarm system alerted them that a fire was ravaging their home on Nandina Drive near I-37.

Fortunately, all of the family members made it out alive.

Sylvia said as her family was scrambling to escape, they couldn't find her husband's keys and so they had to leave his truck in the garage. It was ultimately consumed by the fire.

Their home of 23 years is now badly damaged and unlivable. The family is asking for help. Donate to their GoFundMe account here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.