CCFD investigating fire on Parkview Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire officials were called out to a fire on Parkview Drive on Friday afternoon.

Officials said a family was notified of the fire by one of their kids who had said there might be a fire in the garage.

When crews arrived, they were able to get that fire under control in about 10 minutes and said the bulk of the damage happened in the garage.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire. They said they didn't hear any fire alarms inside the home, which is a bigger issue.

"Well I didn't hear any activations of smoke alarms and obviously that's going to be something that everyone needs to concentrate on and have in their homes," Battalion Chief Michael Schmidt said. "It's going to forewarn you as soon as there is the tiniest amount of smoke. It's going to go off."