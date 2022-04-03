Fire prompts evacuation of U.S. Border Patrol station in Falfurrias, Texas

Officials confirmed with 3News that at least two homes are completely engulfed in flames and there have been reports of ammunition going off.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — A large grass fire in Brooks County forced the evacuation of the U.S. Border Patrol station in Falfurrias, Texas, late Friday afternoon.

According to a deputy with the Brooks County Sheriff's Department and the Brooks County Attorney, the fire broke out along County Road 300 and spread to multiple structures. Those homes were fully engulfed in flames. They also said they've received reports of ammunition going off.

As of around 6 p.m., Falfurrias police said about six or seven structures had been completely destroyed in the fire, as well as multiple vehicles.

Officials are blocking off the area to prevent traffic from coming too near the flames. Meanwhile, officials said nearby property owners are busy hosing down their land to try and prevent the flames from spreading.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.