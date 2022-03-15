Fire rips through home on Devon drive

The family is safe thanks to the efforts of local fire crews. However, one of the family's four dogs did not make it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday evening, fire crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of Devon to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the home.

Thanks to an aggressive response from the Corpus Christ Fire Department, the blaze was contained within 15 minutes.

Fortunately, all members of the family were able to escape the fire and no injuries were reported. Sadly, one of the family's four dogs was not able to escape, and perished.

Now, the family is receiving aid from the Red Cross as well as the firefighting assistance group, Local 396.

At this time, officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.