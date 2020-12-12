Firefighter couple found dead in their home, police say

Cody Allen and his wife Shelby Allen were both firefighters with the Central City Fire Department.

CENTRAL CITY, Colo. — A couple, both of whom were firefighters, were found dead in their Central City home Friday morning, according to a release from the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

Cody Allen, 29, and his wife Shelby Allen, 27, both worked for the Central City Fire Department, GCSO said.

Cody Allen started as a volunteer in July 2009 and had recently been hired as a lieutenant, according to GCSO. Shelby Allen worked had worked as a volunteer with the department since February 2016.

They got married two years ago, according to GCSO.

GCSO said both Cody Allen and Shelby Allen grew up in Gilpin County.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the Allen Family, Central City Fire Department Family and our community at this devastating time," GCSO said in the release.

The sheriff's office is still investigating how the couple died.