CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were called to reports of a structure fire in Flour Bluff.
It was around 1:43 p.m. Saturday afternoon when firefighters from Nueces County ESD #2 arrived on the 2000 block of Stardust Lane to put out the flames.
Officials took to Facebook to announce they had the fire under control by 2:06 p.m. Hot spots continued to burn in the structure, and fire crews say they kept them under control.
The structure-building appeared to be a place of residence, but there have been no reports of any injuries from fire crews.
This is a developing story, and 3News will keep you updated as more details are revealed.
