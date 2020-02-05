CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were called to reports of a structure fire in Flour Bluff.

It was around 1:43 p.m. Saturday afternoon when firefighters from Nueces County ESD #2 arrived on the 2000 block of Stardust Lane to put out the flames.

Officials took to Facebook to announce they had the fire under control by 2:06 p.m. Hot spots continued to burn in the structure, and fire crews say they kept them under control.

The structure-building appeared to be a place of residence, but there have been no reports of any injuries from fire crews.

This is a developing story, and 3News will keep you updated as more details are revealed.

