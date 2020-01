CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters are battling a stubborn grass fire Tuesday night in the Molina neighborhood.

According to firefighters, the flames broke out just before 8:30 p.m.on Cliff Maus Drive near West Point Road behind the Truckers Equipment store.

Firefighters believe a stray firework started the flames.

While firefighters were battling the fire, fireworks were seen going off in the background.

