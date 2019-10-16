CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple fire departments were called to a large brush fire at the Shoreline Oaks subdivision on Holly Road at Flour Bluff Drive at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department, Nueces County ESD #1 and #2, and the Naval Air Station fire department all responded to the large blaze. It was so close to houses that worried neighbors were out watering their properties to prevent the fire from spreading to their homes.

Nueces County ESD #2 posted to Facebook at around 3:12 p.m. saying the fire was under control.

