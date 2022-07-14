Firefighters battling grassfire in Kings Crossing subdivision

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Sete and Marseille drives in Corpus Christi's southside.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters are battling a grass fire behind homes in the Kings Crossing subdivision in the city's southside.

The fire broke out in the area of Sete and Marseille drives.

Details are limited, but a field behind homes reportedly caught fire Thursday morning. As of 11:45 a.m., firefighters were still working to put out the blaze.

