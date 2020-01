CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews are still trying to figure out what sparked a grass fire late Thursday night in Flour Bluff.

According to Chief Dale Scott with Nueces County ESD #2, they received a call just after 11 p.m. Thursday for a fire on Knickerbocker, across from the H-E-B on Waldron Road. Fortunately, crews arrived and were able to put out the fire within minutes.

Investigators believe the fire may have come from a homeless camp in the area.