CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon the Corpus Christi Fire Department put out flames at building on McKinzie and Up River Road.

Officials say there were no sources of heat within the house, but believe that the fire started from the back of the building.

They describe the home to be abandoned and say that no one was inside of it at the time of the fire.

Investigators are still determining how the fire started.

It took crews about 30 minutes to put the flames out.

