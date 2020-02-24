CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to battle a brush fire Monday morning near Round Table Street, a neighborhood tucked behind Bill Witt City Park in Corpus Christi's southside.

Nueces County ESD #2 took to Facebook at around 11:40 a.m. Monday to notify residents of the blaze. They posted footage of the fire as crews worked to keep it under control.

At last check, officials with Nueces County ESD #2 said the fire appeared to be moving away from homes in the area.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

