CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to battle a brush fire Monday morning near Round Table Street, a neighborhood tucked behind Bill Witt City Park in Corpus Christi's southside.
Nueces County ESD #2 took to Facebook at around 11:40 a.m. Monday to notify residents of the blaze. They posted footage of the fire as crews worked to keep it under control.
At last check, officials with Nueces County ESD #2 said the fire appeared to be moving away from homes in the area.
3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Murder trial for fatal July stabbing begins Feb. 24
- Fatal wreck on I-37 leaves one person dead after vehicle erupts in flames
- New details released following a 2-year-old girl's death in septic system at Paradise Lagoons RV Park
- Firefighters extinguish SUV engulfed in flames in American Bank Center parking lot