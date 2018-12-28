CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to a business in the 200 block of Hereford Road after a vehicle caught fire there.

According to firefighters, a driver was experiencing car troubles and pulled up to the building on Hereford Road because he knew the owner. As they checked out the car it caught fire, so firefighters were called to the scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Thankfully no one was hurt.

