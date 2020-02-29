ANNAVILLE, Texas — All from getting in and out of tight spaces to cutting through dangerous wires, firefighters from across the country have spent the last few days with our firefighters in Annaville. It's all about sharpening their skills and getting ready for the next call.

Alfredo Franco Jr., is the Training Officer for the Annaville Fire Department.

"Make sure that we are up to date and up to par whether it be knowledge, skills, tools, techniques...anything to better serve our community." Said Franco.

The firefighter survival search and rescue school is named after randy carpenter who, along side two other firefighters died in the line of duty.

Michael Snodgrass is the President of the Randy Carpenter Memorial Firefighter Survival Search and Rescue School. He says his job is to make sure the ones who run into a burning building to protect us make it out, alive.

"Between 50 and 100 firefighters die every single year. when a firefighter dies, it affects the entire nation. A lot of times we don't think about the first people that are going to come to us and rescue us is our own crew that we're working with" said Snodgrass.

Instruction was broken down into three phases...

"First section is survival. Day two, we focus on rescuing our own. Today, is about what we call 'rapid intervention'"

Cesar Juarez says that with the skills he learned he has more confidence going into his next shift.

"Three days ago, if we would've had a scenario from what they put us through, I'm not sure we would've been able to get through it without the things that we learned."

And after all, there's no gain without a little bit of pain.

"After these three days, yeah we're a little beat up, we're tired up but you know every single person can say they're a better fire fighter because of this training right here" Said Franco.

