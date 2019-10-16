CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders had the chance last week to go aboard the U.S.S. Lexington for some intense training.

According to firefighters, the U.S.S. Lexington is a perfect training ground because of how small the spaces are on board.

Confined space training is essential to firefighters that would typically respond to refineries and other businesses during an emergency.

U.S.S. Lexington officials say they often host police, firefighters, and other emergency crews to train. A typical training will consist of six to eight companies that will go on board.

According to Executive Director Steve Banta, the industry is booming in the Coastal Bend, and so is the need for adequately trained first responders.

"There's a lot of industry that is opening up soon in the Corpus Christi area. Economics over here is booming and growing. There are new plants opening up, and they are all available if they want to come here and do some training," Banta said.

The museum works with businesses but offers the ship for first responders to train for free.

The Lexington is a staple in the community, and offering the program is a way of continuing its service.

